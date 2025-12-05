Home / Finance / News / PE, VC inflows up 9% in October as macro signals boost investor sentiment

PE, VC inflows up 9% in October as macro signals boost investor sentiment

India's private equity, venture capital investments touched $5.3 billion in Oct 2025, rising nine per cent, as resilient sectors, policy cues and a steady macro backdrop supported investor confidence

mergers and acquisitions, private equity investments, PE investments, investments
premium
The report noted that the PE/VC landscape in India is set for an active phase, shaped by a series of key macro and micro developments. (ILLUSTRATION: AJAY MOHANTY)
Raghu Mohan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 5:44 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) investments in India reached $5.3 billion, up nine per cent, in October 2025, both on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and month-on-month (M-o-M) basis. According to the EY–Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association monthly round-up, pure-play PE/VC investments in October 2025 at $5 billion (the highest in the past 13 months) increased 81 per cent Y-o-Y while the real estate and infrastructure asset class declined by 86 per cent to $291 million in the same period. 
The report noted that the PE/VC landscape in India is set for an active phase, shaped by a series of key macro and micro developments. Q2 earnings highlighted a mixed corporate outlook: banking, IT and FMCG remained resilient while commodities and manufacturing faced margin and demand pressures. 
The Bihar election results and potential shifts in US trade policies under the Trump administration could positively impact capital flows and investor sentiment. Domestically, Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections remain robust and the decline in the October Consumer Price Index (CPI) provides the Reserve Bank of India with elbow room for potential rate cuts — an outcome that could accelerate capex spending and consumption-led growth. 
With capital market valuations remaining buoyant and the appetite for IPOs strong, valuations continue to challenge private deal-making. A favourable US–India free trade agreement (FTA) could potentially provide the trigger for a sentiment change. 
 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI MPC meeting HIGHLIGHTS: US tariffs have minimal impact on economy, says Guv Malhotra

India talking to 8 more nations for UPI acceptance: Financial services secy

'We allow market to determine price': RBI Guv Malhotra on INR depreciation

RBI cuts repo rate 25 bps to 5.25%, keeps stance neutral as inflation eases

RBI MPC meet: What stayed the same, what changed in December policy review

Topics :Finance NewsPE fundsVC investmentsPrivate equity investments

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 5:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story