Perform or perish: RBI guv's tough message to banks on customer service

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Sanjay Malhotra came down heavily on regulated entities like banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) for the spike in customer complaints in recent years, urging them to improve services and strengthen grievance redressal in a time-bound manner, with senior officials, including chief executive officers (CEOs), spending time on the issue at least once a week.

“In this age of competition, we would not survive long if we do not provide quality service to our consumers,” Malhotra said in a speech on Monday at the annual conference of the RBI Ombudsmen.

Commenting that the high number of customer grievances continues to be a matter of serious concern, Malhotra cited data, stating that complaints received under RBI's Integrated Ombudsman Scheme increased at a compounded average growth rate of almost 50 per cent per year over the last two years, reaching 9.34 lakh in 2023-24. The number of complaints processed at the Office of the RBI Ombudsman increased by 25 per cent, from about 2,35,000 in 2022-23 to almost 2,94,000 in 2023-24.

“Not only are a large number of complaints getting escalated, but a significant proportion—nearly 57 per cent of the maintainable complaints last year—required mediation or formal intervention by the RBI Ombudsmen. You would all agree that this is a highly unsatisfactory situation and needs our urgent attention,” he said.

He further stated that in 2023-24, the 95 scheduled commercial banks alone received over 10 million complaints from their customers. “If we take into account the complaints received by other RBI-regulated entities (REs), the number would be even higher.”

He warned that the 10 million complaints may grow further with the rapidly increasing customer base and expanding suite of products if banks do not act proactively.

Malhotra ‘strongly’ urged all managing directors and CEOs, zonal and regional managers, and branch managers to dedicate time every week, if not every day, to grievance redressal. “This is a must. All great CEOs find time to do it. We too must keep some time in our diary for improving customer service and grievance redressal,” he said, emphasising that the effort should not only focus on resolving complaints but also on preventing similar complaints from arising again.

He also asked regulated entities to review their grievance redressal systems. “Improving systems to reduce grievances is important, but setting up a robust grievance redressal system is equally important for all regulated entities.”

He suggested that there should be at least two levels for grievance redressal in large REs, with unresolved grievances getting escalated from a lower to a higher level.

“The highest level should be at a fairly high rank. This is to ensure that requests are not rejected without being examined by a senior functionary empowered to take decisions in consumer interest,” he said.

According to Malhotra, some of the major areas needing improvement include know your customer (KYC) norms, digital frauds, mis-selling, and aggressive recovery practices.

Speaking specifically on KYC, he said banks must ensure that once a customer has submitted documents to a financial institution, lenders do not insist on obtaining the same documents again.

He said that once a customer updates their details with one regulated entity of any financial sector regulator, the details are recorded in the Central Know Your Customer Record Registry (CKYCR), and other regulated entities are notified of the update.

He noted that most banks and NBFCs have not enabled CKYCR in their branches or business outlets, causing avoidable inconvenience to customers. “This may be facilitated early. This will be in the interest of all.”

He also highlighted digital fraud as a growing concern, with innocent customers continuing to fall prey to fraudsters. “To mitigate this menace, REs not only need to put in place robust internal controls but also enhance digital financial literacy,” he said.

Looking ahead, he stated that artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to revolutionise grievance redressal.

“Integrating AI at every stage—from complaint lodging to closure—can result in a seamless, efficient, and data-driven grievance redressal system.”

At the same time, he urged banks and NBFCs to be mindful of the challenges and risks associated with AI adoption.

“There are concerns regarding data privacy, algorithmic bias, and the complexity of AI-driven models… Human oversight, bias mitigation, and data privacy must be integrated into AI systems to ensure transparent and consistent outcomes,” he said.

Finally, he urged that the human element should not be lost in a world increasingly driven by data, algorithms, and automation.

“It is, therefore, critical that REs continue to invest in human resources dedicated to customer service and grievance redressal. It is essential to invest in training staff, especially in behavioural aspects of customer service,” he added.