PNB Housing Finance plans to raise upto $125 mn via ECB in Q3, says CEO

Mortgage lender PNB Housing Finance is planning to raise $100 million to $125 million through External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) in the third quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q3 FY25), Girish Kousgi, managing director and chief executive officer of the company, said.

"We have an ECB loan sanction of $125 million, which is partially availed, and we are planning for one more, amounting to between $100 million and $125 million. It should happen in another one and a half months or two months, though it might slip to the next quarter. We should have it by October," Kousgi told Business Standard.



Out of the total borrowing worth Rs 55,734 crore by the company, term loans accounted for 39.4 per cent, followed by deposits (32.5 per cent), non-convertible debentures (NCDs) (9.3 per cent), National Housing Bank (NHB) refinance (9.1 per cent), commercial papers (CPs) at 7.1 per cent, and ECBs at 2.6 per cent.

In FY25, Kousgi expects the share of borrowing via ECB, NHB, NCDs, and CPs to slightly increase, while bank borrowings will come down. There will be a switch from bank loans to ECBs, as lending rates to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies (HFCs) have increased.



The HFC has set a target for its retail loan book to reach Rs 1 trillion by FY27. Of this, the affordable segment is expected to account for Rs 15,000 crore, the emerging segment Rs 25,000 crore, and the prime segment Rs 60,000 crore.

Meanwhile, the corporate segment is projected to be worth around Rs 8,000 crore in FY27.

Currently, the company’s retail loan book stands at around Rs 65,000 crore, and it is targeting 17 per cent growth in FY25.

Having exited the corporate segment earlier, the mortgage lender now has a loan book of Rs 1,800 crore and plans to re-enter this space. Additionally, Kousgi plans to expand the affordable loan book, which currently accounts for nearly Rs 2,300 crore, with a target of reaching Rs 5,000 crore by the end of this financial year (FY25).



“We were completely focused on the super prime and prime category. We changed strategy two years ago, exited the super prime space, and entered the affordable segment and emerging markets. Today, the affordable book is about Rs 2,500 crore. Going forward, we will gradually reduce the prime segment and focus on the affordable and emerging segments. We will restart the corporate loan book in the next few months, but it will always remain a small part of the business,” Kousgi said.

The lender currently has 303 branches, of which 160 cater to the affordable segment, 50 to emerging segments, and 93 to the prime segment. It plans to add 50 branches each year.