Home / Finance / News / PNB Housing Finance sees 5-8 bps margin improvement from rate hike: MD

PNB Housing Finance sees 5-8 bps margin improvement from rate hike: MD

After a gap of almost four years, the Reserve Bank raised its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points to 5.5 per cent, making borrowing from the central bank costlier to contain inflation

PNB Housing Finance (Photo: RealtynMore)
MD and CEO Ajai Shukla expects the 25-basis-point rate hike to marginally improve margins (Photo: RealtynMore)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2026 | 1:14 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

PNB Housing Finance MD and CEO Ajai Shukla said the recent rate hike by the Reserve Bank would lead to a marginal improvement in net interest margin (NIM).

After a gap of almost four years, the Reserve Bank raised its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points to 5.5 per cent, making borrowing from the central bank costlier to contain inflation fuelled by the West Asia crisis.

"Some benefit will go to the lender because all of the borrowing of the lender is not on the repo rate. It is a combination of Marginal Cost of Funds-based Lending Rate (MCLR), commercial paper, refinance from National Housing Bank and non-convertible debentures," Shukla told PTI.

Asked about the quantum jump in margin improvement for the mortgage firm, he said the benefit will not be 25 basis points immediately on the book, but it may be 5-8 basis points.

Talking about the demand for housing finance, Shukla said, "We have seen some good traction...Momentum is already there. Usually the mortgage business starts picking up from Ganesh Chaturthi...so H2 (second half) of the financial year is going to be much better than the first half".

Meanwhile, PNB Housing Finance received a rating upgrade from Crisil to AAA/Stable from AA+/Stable. With this upgrade, PNB Housing Finance now holds AAA ratings from all four leading domestic credit rating agencies -- Crisil, India Ratings, CARE Ratings and ICRA, across relevant long-term instruments and facilities.

This will bring down the cost of borrowing, especially term loans from banks, which are 40 per cent of total resources, Shukla said.

Besides, he said, lower cost of borrowing would translate into cheaper loans for customers.

The successive rating upgrades underscore the sustained strengthening of the company's financial and operating fundamentals, including improving asset quality, strong capitalisation, enhanced profitability, a granular retail-focused mortgage portfolio, and a diversified funding profile, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

FPIs pull out ₹44,166 cr from equities in Oct, 2026 outflows cross ₹3 trn

Rupee defence raises question of how far RBI will go as pressure mounts

RBI opens special dollar window for oil firms as rupee comes under pressure

CEA calls for flexible special mention accounts norms for MSME loans

Shriram Finance to raise FD rates by 15-40 basis points from October 11

Topics :PNB HousingPNB Housing FinancePNB Housing Finance Ltd

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsCJP Protest in DelhiQ2 Results TodayHospital stocksINDIA Bloc ProtestRBI Hikes Repo RateRBI Repo Rate Hike HistoryOTT Release This WeekDelhi Metro closes entry, exit

First Published: Oct 11 2026 | 1:13 PM IST

Next Story