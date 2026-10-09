CEA calls for flexible special mention accounts norms for MSME loans

Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) to the government V Anantha Nageswaran on Friday called for a review of loan overdue norms for classifying micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as Special Mention Accounts (SMAs), saying businesses across diverse sectors have different cash flow cycles. He said the uniform 90-day timeline does not suit all MSMEs.

"The moment you are classified as SMA, then you almost end up becoming already de facto, if not de jure, NPA (non-performing asset). I think that needs change," Nageswaran said at Sa-Dhan's National Conference. "We need to evolve such norms consistent with the practices and cash flow patterns, rather than adopting a globally uniform benchmark," he added.

Banks classify loan accounts as SMAs based on how long payment is overdue: up to 30 days as SMA-0, 31 to 60 days as SMA-1, and 61 to 90 days as SMA-2. A loan account that remains overdue beyond 90 days is classified as a non-performing asset (NPA). India's MSMEs operate across different sectors, which have different working capital cycles, so a uniform norm of 90 days was not suitable for all of them, Nageswaran said. At the same time, the CEA also emphasised that the microfinance sector must avoid over-leveraging its books. "From a pure finance perspective, the priority should be savings, insurance, and then credit. But the sector has reversed that order... The priority pyramid is inverted, that is the reason why the frequent bouts of crisis occurs in the microfinance space," Nageswaran said.