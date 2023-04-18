Home / Finance / News / Public sector Indian Bank signs MoU with Tamil Nadu e-Governance agency

Public sector Indian Bank signs MoU with Tamil Nadu e-Governance agency

"This MoU will enable easy access, transparency and quick delivery in services and cater to one of the top priorities of the TN government." bank's executive director Mahesh Kumar Bajaj said

Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 8:03 PM IST
Public sector Indian Bank has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency, the city-headquartered bank said on Tuesday.

The agreement is to integrate the Indian Bank Payment Aggregator platform with the e-Governance Applications of various departments in Tamil Nadu.

"With this MoU, all government departments can avail plug and play platform for any payment related needs. The Indian Bank Payment Aggregator platform services shall offer timely and cost effective solutions to departments besides providing citizens and businesses with a seamless payment experience," Indian Bank said in a statement.

Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services T Mano Thangaraj exchanged documents with the bank's executive director Mahesh Kumar Bajaj at an event here on Tuesday.

"This MoU will enable easy access, transparency and quick delivery in services and cater to one of the top priorities of the TN government." Bajaj said.

"Our payment aggregator service will be a one-stop solution for all types of payment collection of various departments of TN government," he said.

TNeGA chief executive officer Praveen P Nair, chief general manager Deepak Sarda were also present on the occasion, the statement said.

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 8:03 PM IST

