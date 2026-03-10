Digital lending boom raises risks if credit poorly underwritten: RBI DG

Rapid growth in digital lending and platform-based models, driven by their speed and convenience, has brought significant benefits to borrowers, but it also carries risks if credit is not responsibly underwritten, cautioned Swaminathan J, deputy governor, Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

“Digital lending and platform-based models have expanded quickly because they offer speed and convenience. That is a real benefit. But credit is not like any other routine transaction. Credit can strengthen livelihoods. But, if poorly underwritten, it can also deepen distress through over-indebtedness,” he said.

He also highlighted that while digitalisation is expanding reach and speed in finance, it is also increasing vulnerabilities. The task, therefore, is to ensure that digital finance scales what is beneficial—usable financial inclusion, responsible innovation, and a financial system that supports resilience and sustainability.