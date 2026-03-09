FinMin asks banks to step up efforts to reduce delays in IBC cases

The finance ministry has asked public sector banks to step up efforts to minimise adjournments and delays in filing Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) applications to expedite resolution of cases under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), during a review meeting chaired by M Nagaraju, Secretary, Department of Financial Services.

The meeting reviewed the progress of top insolvency cases pending for admission and resolution at the National Company Law Tribunal. Senior officials from DFS, top management of public sector banks and representatives from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India attended the meeting.

During the review, banks were advised to adopt a collaborative approach in resolving pending cases to maximise asset value, improve recoveries and ensure adherence to time-bound objectives under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code framework.