RBI allows banks to charge customers Rs 23 per ATM transaction from May 1

Starting May 1, customers will have to pay Rs 23 per transaction at ATMs beyond the mandatory free transactions provided by their banks. Currently, banks charge Rs 21 per transaction for exceeding the free limit.

Customers are eligible for five free transactions, inclusive of financial (cash withdrawal) and non-financial transactions (balance enquiry etc), every month from their own bank ATMs. They are also eligible for three free transactions from other bank ATMs in metro centres and five transactions in non-metro centres.

Since January 1, 2022, banks have been charging customers Rs 21 per ATM transaction beyond the free transaction limit. So, after over three years, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has increased the ATM fee by Rs 2.

Additionally, the RBI has said the ATM interchange fee will now be decided by the ATM network.

As of February 2025, there are 258,000 ATMs and cash recycler machines in the country.

Previously, on March 6, the National Financial Switch (NFS) steering committee approved increasing the ATM interchange fee for domestic financial and non-financial transactions to Rs 19 and Rs 7, respectively. The committee meets periodically (at least twice a year) to evaluate the key performance parameters of the NFS and to discuss other opportunities and challenges which may arise from time to time.

Also Read

Following this, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) requested the RBI to implement the change in interchange fees. The RBI, vide its letter on March 11, communicated that the ATM interchange fee can be decided by the ATM networks.

As a result, the NPCI, in a circular on March 13, revised the interchange fees levied in the NFS network for pan-India NFS ATM transactions by Rs 2, effective May 1.

Accordingly, the interchange for domestic financial transactions has been set at Rs 19 and for non-financial transactions at Rs 7.

The revised interchange is not applicable for micro-ATM, interoperable cash deposit (card-based and UPI-based), and international ATM transactions. Such transactions will continue as per the existing rates.

At present, there are 1,349 NFS members, up from 1,296 in February last year, according to NPCI data.