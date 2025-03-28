SBI's C S Setty elected as chairman of Indian Banks' Association

SBI's C S Setty was on Friday elected as the chairman of Indian Banks' Association.

The managing committee of the industry lobby grouping elected Setty, the SBI chairman, to lead the body till the next annual general meeting, as per an official statement.

It has also elected Union Bank of India's managing director and chief executive A Manimekhalai, Punjab and Sind Bank's MD and CEO Swarup Kumar Saha, and Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait's country head and India CEO Madhav Nair as deputy chairmen.

Private sector lender Karur Vyasya Bank's MD and CEO B Ramesh Babu has been appointed as the honorary secretary of the association, the official statement said.

The last AGM of the body was held earlier this month in the financial capital, and was also attended by Department of Financial Services secretary M Nagaraju.