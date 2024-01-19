RBI announces changes to market timing for January 22. Details here





The trading hours for the central bank-regulated markets will be from 2.30 pm to 5 pm on Monday, the RBI said in the circular.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday that trading hours for several markets it regulates would be changed "in view of the half-day closing on January 22, 2024 [Monday] announced by the Government of India."

On Thursday, the Centre announced that all central government offices will be closed for half a day, till 2:30 pm on January 22, for the Ram Mandir Pran Patishtha ceremony.

"Due to the overwhelming sentiment of the employees and requests from them, Central Government announces a half-day closing till 2:30 pm on January 22, 2024, at all Central Government offices, Central institutions, and Central industrial establishments throughout India on the occasion of the Ram temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony," said the Central government's notification.

Public sector banks, insurance companies, financial institutions, and regional rural banks (RRBs) across India will also be closed for half a day to commemorate the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. This decision has been taken in accordance with an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT) for central government establishments.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony for the new idol of Ram Lalla is planned for January 22, Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be leading the proceedings. Symbolic rituals using a silver idol have been taking place, including a palaki procession around the temple complex. These rituals will continue until January 21 and include prayers to Lord Ganpati and the initiation of sacred rituals to establish the idol as the permanent deity of the temple.

