Home / Finance / News / RBI announces ₹1 trn reverse repo auction on July 9 to absorb liquidity

RBI announces ₹1 trn reverse repo auction on July 9 to absorb liquidity

The move follows the central bank's decision last week to conduct a seven-day variable rate reverse repo auction worth Rs 1 trillion

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
The RBI scrapped its plan to conduct a 14-day main operation scheduled for June 27. | File Photo
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 8:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India's central bank said on Tuesday it will conduct a two-day variable rate reverse repo auction worth Rs 1 trillion ($11.67 billion) on July 9
.
The move follows the central bank's decision last week to conduct a seven-day variable rate reverse repo auction worth Rs 1 trillion, which was held on July 4.
 
Earlier, on June 24, the RBI scrapped its plan to conduct a 14-day main operation scheduled for June 27, instead announcing a seven-day variable rate reverse repo auction.
 
The RBI's measured approach to withdrawing banking system liquidity will likely keep overnight interbank lending rates between the policy repo rate and the floor of the policy corridor, analysts said, allowing some policy transmission.
 
The central bank cut its policy rate by a steeper-than-expected 50 basis points last month, shifted its stance to 'neutral', and halted liquidity infusions. It resumed absorption operations on June 27 after overnight rates fell below the policy corridor.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rupee strengthens tracking falling crude oil prices, dollar index

Premium

Smart devices to be next bastion for UPI with IoT-ready payment system

Expand financial inclusion using AI: DFS secy M Nagaraju to fintechs

Securitisation volumes up 9% at ₹49,000 crore in Q1FY26: Crisil

Rupee weakens against US dollar on Donald Trump's renewed tariff threat

Topics :RBIRBI repo ratemonetary policyLending Rates

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 8:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story