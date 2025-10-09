RBI appoints Sanjay Kumar Hansda as new Executive Director from March

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday announced the appointment of Sanjay Kumar Hansda as Executive Director (ED) with effect from March 3, 2025.

Hansda returns from IMF role to take charge at RBI

He reported back to the RBI on October 6, 2025, after completing his deputation as Senior Advisor to the Executive Director (India), International Monetary Fund (IMF).

As Executive Director, Hansda will oversee the Department of Economic and Policy Research. He is a post-graduate in economics from Jawaharlal Nehru University and holds a diploma in financial services management from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, University of Mumbai.