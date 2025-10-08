RBI launches four UPI initiatives at Global Fintech Festival 2025

The RBI on Wednesday launched four new digital payment initiatives — Internet-of-Things (IoT)-based UPI Payments, an interoperable net banking solution, UPI Reserve Pay, and AI-based UPI Help powered by NPCI’s Small Language Model (SLM) at the Global Fintech Festival. It also introduced biometric authentication for approving UPI payments without PINs, and a face authentication feature using UIDAI’s app-based biometrics to simplify onboarding and remove the need for debit cards to set UPI PINs.

IoT payments with UPI: Users can make UPI payments for services like fuel, EV charging, or other services via connected cars, smart glasses, or smart TVs Banking Connect: Allows interoperability between banks and payment aggregators. PAs gain access to all participating banks with a single integration.