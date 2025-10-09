Home / Finance / News / Starmer rolls out red carpet for Indian firms, fintechs to invest in UK

UK PM Keir Starmer invites Indian firms and fintechs to expand in Britain, promising a red-carpet welcome, faster authorisations, and new visa routes for talent

Oct. 9, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a meeting, in Mumbai.(Photo: PTI)
Subrata Panda
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 6:46 PM IST
United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday said the UK will roll out the red carpet for Indian companies seeking to create jobs, drive growth, and succeed in the country, while also encouraging UK-based firms to expand and thrive in India. He added that the UK aspires to be India’s partner of choice in finance and fintech.
 
UK opens doors for Indian firms and fintechs
 
Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest 2025, Starmer said, “I am here to extend an invitation to all of you to do business with Britain, to see the UK as your gateway to going global. If you want to create great jobs, great growth, and succeed, we are rolling out the red carpet. We want to see leading Indian firms flourishing in the United Kingdom, taking their business global. And British firms selling into India, growing and thriving here too.”
 
Starmer highlighted that the UK offers unparalleled connectivity and is the only trillion-dollar tech sector outside the US and China.
 
“We are making the UK an even better place for fintech innovation, by investing in digital infrastructure, data sharing, and AI adoption as an AI superpower,” he said, adding that the UK is introducing fast-track authorisations, streamlined compliance, and new visa routes to attract top global talent.
 
Additionally, the UK is creating a new Office for Investment and Financial Services — a dedicated concierge service for international firms entering the United Kingdom.
 
British firms expanding footprint in India
 
Starmer said several UK-based fintechs are expanding their operations in India, and even British banks with operations here are scaling up.
 
“UK companies like Revolut are investing and expanding their operations in India. Wise has just launched a new debit card here. Tide has opened offices across the country. HSBC is launching an innovation banking hub, expanding into 20 new cities. Standard Chartered has opened a new global business services hub in Chennai,” he said.
 
India-UK trade deal hailed as landmark agreement
 
Referring to the trade deal signed in July, Starmer said the UK-India Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement is a landmark accord — the biggest deal the UK has signed since leaving the European Union and the most ambitious trade pact India has ever undertaken.
 
“It will add billions of pounds to our GDP, hundreds of billions of rupees to yours, and add billions to wages as well,” he said, calling the agreement a “huge win” for both nations and a testament to their shared belief in the potential of this partnership to drive growth and innovation.
 
Collaborations highlight depth of India-UK partnership
 
Starmer also noted key milestones in the India-UK partnership, pointing out that Oxford, AstraZeneca, and the Serum Institute delivered over a billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while GSK and Bharat Biotech collaborated to develop the world’s first successful malaria vaccine.
 
He also referenced the historic academic collaboration between G.H. Hardy and Srinivasa Ramanujan, which transformed theoretical mathematics and laid the foundation for modern fintech innovation.
 
“Their insights into prime numbers helped to inspire the modern maths behind online encryption that protects our payments and banking information today. It’s a remarkable story,” Starmer said.
 
‘UK and India are natural fintech partners’
 
“The UK and India are natural partners here. We’re both world leaders in fintech. We have the second- and third-largest fintech sectors in the world. Our trade in services has doubled over the last four years alone. And now our trade agreement provides a launchpad to go even further,” he said.

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 6:46 PM IST

