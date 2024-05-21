Home / Finance / News / RBI bought net $13.25 bn in spot forex market in March, shows bulletin

RBI bought net $13.25 bn in spot forex market in March, shows bulletin

The RBI said it purchased $14.84 billion and sold $1.59 billion during the month. In the previous month, it had bought a net $8.56 billion in the spot market

RBI
The central bank intervenes in the spot and forwards market to curb exchange rate volatility. The currency closed at 83.3050 against the dollar on Tuesday. Image: Bloomberg
Reuters MUMBAI
1 min read Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 5:00 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bought a net $13.25 billion in the spot foreign exchange market in March, data released on Tuesday as part of the central bank's monthly bulletin showed.

The RBI said it purchased $14.84 billion and sold $1.59 billion during the month. In the previous month, it had bought a net $8.56 billion in the spot market.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Indian rupee weakened by 0.6% against the dollar in March, and had traded in a range of 82.64 to 83.45.

The RBI's net outstanding forward sales stood at $541 million as of end-March, compared to net purchases of $9.69 billion at the end of February, the data showed.

The central bank intervenes in the spot and forwards market to curb exchange rate volatility. The currency closed at 83.3050 against the dollar on Tuesday.

Also Read

Stubbornly high food prices slowing drop in inflation to 4%: RBI bulletin

May 2024 US visa bulletin: Progress in family-sponsored visas from India

Breakdown for Indians: What the June 2024 US Visa Bulletin tells us

Forex reserves jump by $2.975 billion to $619 billion, shows govt data

India sees forex reserves as main tool to manage bond index inflows

FinMin likely to raise FY25 CPSE dividend target by Rs 5K cr in full Budget

Pine Labs gets approval from Singapore court to relocate base to India

Rupee appreciates 6 paise to 83.31 against US dollar in early trade

India's inclusion in global bond index not enough to lift rating: Moody's

Gold loan business is shining as regulatory scrutiny of sector grows

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :RBIforex marketMarkets

First Published: May 21 2024 | 4:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story