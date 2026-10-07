RBI changes stance to 'calibrated tightening': Here's what it means

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday shifted gears on monetary policy, moving from a ‘neutral’ stance to ‘calibrated tightening’ in its October 2026 Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) review. The change comes alongside a 25-basis-point increase in the repo rate to 5.5 per cent, marking the first rate hike since February 2023.
What is calibrated tightening?
A ‘calibrated tightening’ stance means the RBI is leaning towards tighter monetary policy, with rate cuts not being considered in the current policy cycle. If further rate hikes are needed, they are likely to be gradual and measured rather than aggressive.
The change comes as inflation risks have increased and global conditions have become less favourable. Retail inflation rose to 4.82 per cent in August, moving above the RBI’s 4 per cent target for the third consecutive month. Higher crude oil prices and pressure on the rupee have added to concerns about imported inflation.