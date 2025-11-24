Home / Finance / News / RBI comes back swinging to hit brakes on rupee's slide towards 90

RBI comes back swinging to hit brakes on rupee's slide towards 90

The central bank likely sold dollars on the order-matching platform and in the non-deliverable forward market, helping lift sentiment

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Thursday attributed the rupee's recent weakness to higher dollar demand. (Photo: PTI)
Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 11:14 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Reserve Bank of India stepped in aggressively on Monday to slow the downward pressure on the rupee that had built up after the local currency slipped past a key level on Friday and brought the psychological 90-mark into focus.

The rupee was last trading at 89.16 per US dollar, up 0.35 per cent on the day.

Before the 9 a.m. IST open, the interbank order-matching system had pointed to a drop past 89.50 to a new all-time low. However, that changed once the RBI stepped in. The central bank likely sold dollars on the order-matching platform and in the non-deliverable forward market, helping lift sentiment. On the back of that, the rupee opened at 89.15.

The Indian currency had broken past 88.80 on Friday, a level bankers say the RBI had held for weeks, setting off a wave of pressure expected to carry through this week.

Following Friday's slump, conversations turned to the risk of a swift push toward the 90 level, bankers said. The central bank's aggressive dollar sales on Monday were widely seen an effort to stop the rupee's move before it picked up pace.

A senior treasury official at a private sector bank said the backdrop was "very heavy" for the rupee currently, noting that there was no catalyst yet to settle sentiment around the currency.

The lack of progress on a US-India trade agreement has further weighed on sentiment, traders said, depriving the market of a policy boost that could have helped offset India's widening trade deficit and the subdued pace of portfolio inflows.

HDFC Bank echoed the cautious tone, saying any lift from a potential US-India trade announcement could prove short-lived

Meanwhile, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Thursday attributed the rupee's recent weakness to higher dollar demand, which he said could abate if India and the US agree a trade deal. India's foreign reserves offer "ample protection" for the currency, he added.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Rupee may drop to 90 vs dollar by Dec-end, regain by Mar: BS Poll

Banks raised ₹55K crore through CDs in fortnight ended November 14

FinMin renews merger proposal of state-owned general insurance firms

UPI set to interlink with European instant payment system TIPS: RBI

Muthoot Finance revises FY26 gold loan growth projection upward

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaRBIIndian rupee

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 11:13 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story