RBI MPC October policy: Central bank cuts FY26 inflation estimate to 2.6%

Malhotra said, “Ongoing tariff and trade policy uncertainties will impact external demand, prolonged geopolitical tensions and volatility in international financial markets, caused by the risk of sentiments of investors, pose downside risks to the growth outlook. The implementation of several growth-inducing structural reforms, many of which were announced by the Prime Minister on August 15, including the streamlining of GST, is expected to offset some of the adverse effects of the external headwinds.”

The recent GST rate adjustments are expected to bring down the prices of several items in the CPI basket. As a result, overall inflation is likely to be softer than the August projection, mainly because of the GST cuts and lower food prices.

Quarterly CPI estimates (FY26-FY27)

• Q2FY26: 1.8 per cent (from 2.1 per cent)

• Q3FY26: 1.8 per cent (from 3.1 per cent)

• Q4FY26: 4.0 per cent (from 4.4 per cent)

• Q1FY27: 4.5 per cent (from 4.9 per cent)

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously decided to keep the repo rate at 5.5 per cent and maintain a neutral stance.

Other rates remain unchanged:

• Standing Deposit Facility (SDF): 5.25 per cent

• Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) & bank rate: 5.75 per cent

GDP growth forecast revised upwards

Taking current factors into account, the RBI revised real GDP growth for the year to 6.8 per cent, up from the earlier 6.5 per cent. Quarterly projections are: Q2: 7 per cent, Q3: 6.4 per cent, Q4: 6.2 per cent, while Q1 of 2026-27 is expected at 6.4 per cent. The MPC’s next meeting is scheduled for December 3-5, 2025.