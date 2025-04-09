RBI evaluating liquidity framework to determine overnight anchor rate

The RBI is evaluating its liquidity management framework to determine whether to retain the current weighted average call rate (WACR) as the indicator for the overnight money market rate or explore alternative tools, said RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra during the post-Monetary Policy Committee press conference.

The weighted average call money rate (WACR) is the operating target of the monetary policy and is anchored to the policy repo rate.

“Currently, regarding the liquidity framework, we are primarily focused on the overnight rate in the money market. We are evaluating whether it should remain the same for policy transmission purposes, or if we should target something else. We are consulting with various stakeholders and will announce our decision shortly,” said Malhotra at the conference.

The central bank had a series of meetings with bankers in the run-up to the monetary policy on managing liquidity.

T Rabi Sankar, deputy governor, said the call market volumes have significantly decreased compared to other overnight volumes. “As is customary for any review or revision of a framework, the RBI will assess all the tools that are currently used, including those with different maturities and both variable and fixed rates. The central bank will evaluate these rates and determine if any changes are needed.”

RBI to transition from the current uncollateralised benchmark to a collateral-based benchmark. It might change the benchmark rate of overnight money market instruments to the secured overnight rupee rate (SORR), which was recommended by the central bank's Mumbai Inter-Bank Offer Rate (MIBOR) Committee, from the existing interbank call money rate. Money market participants expect the

Overnight rates in the collateralised segments, including triparty repo (TREPS) and market repo, remain aligned with the call rate. They continue to dominate money market activity, accounting for 98 per cent of overnight money market volume.

Additionally, the governor said that the RBI would aim for a range near the 1 per cent net demand and time liabilities (NDTL) target for surplus liquidity in the system, which is approximately Rs 2.7 trillion. However, he also clarified that if more surplus liquidity is needed, they will adjust accordingly; if less is required, they will reduce it. The primary objective is to ensure effective transmission of regulatory instruments.

“I would not pin myself down to 1 per cent exactly, but that is the kind of range, near about that range. If more is required, we will do more. If less is required, we will do less. The main aim, as I mentioned, is to ensure proper transmission of the regulatory instruments,” said Malhotra.

The net liquidity in the banking system was in a surplus of Rs 1.32 trillion on Tuesday, latest data showed.

In the second half of December, system liquidity turned into a deficit due to advance tax payments, capital outflows, and currency leakage. It has turned into a surplus since the end of March following a series of liquidity infusion measures by the central bank like daily variable rate repo (VRR) auctions and open market operations (OMOs), USD/INR buy/sell swaps, and long-term VRRs.