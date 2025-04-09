RBI eyes faster transmission; bankers say immediate rate cut difficult

While Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Wednesday stated that the central bank aims for the 50 basis points (bps) cut in the policy repo rate to be transmitted as quickly as possible, bankers said that deposit tightness in the system—resulting in intense competition among banks to attract deposits—will likely prevent them from reducing deposit rates immediately.

As a result, lending rates, especially the ones linked to the marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR), are unlikely to come down immediately. However, external benchmark-linked loan rates will see immediate transmission.

“One would like the transmission to happen as quickly as possible, but it should not be disruptive. So, how we do that is something that we will look into and we will take a call,” Malhotra said at the post-monetary policy press conference.

On Wednesday, the domestic rate-setting panel cut the policy rate by 25 basis points to 6 per cent. It had cut the repo rate by a similar quantum back in February as well. According to an SBI report, following RBI’s 25 bps cut in the repo rate in February 2025, state-owned banks reduced deposit rates by 6 bps, and foreign banks reduced rates by 15 bps, while private banks increased deposit rates by 2 bps. “Immediate transmission is a bit difficult as rates are very high. Plus, competition amongst banks is also there to mobilise more deposits. So cutting deposit rates would not be of any help,” said a senior banking official at a state-owned bank.

“Loans which are directly linked with the repo rate will see immediate impact. But on the liability side, even after the last rate cut, deposit rates are still elevated. Therefore, we will not go for an immediate cut on the deposit side,” said Binod Kumar, MD & CEO, Indian Bank. Experts initially identified liquidity as the primary issue delaying the transmission of rates. System liquidity was in deficit in January 2025, with net injections under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) reaching a peak of Rs 3.1 trillion on January 23. However, following a series of measures by the RBI, which injected approximately Rs 6.9 trillion, the liquidity deficit began to taper during February–March 2025 and turned into a surplus by March 29. With government spending also picking up in the latter half of March, system liquidity continued to improve, reaching a surplus of Rs 1.5 lakh crore as of April 7.