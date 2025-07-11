RBI fines HDFC Bank, Shriram Finance for violations of regulatory norms

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday imposed a monetary penalty of ₹2.70 lakh on Shriram Finance and ₹4.88 lakh on HDFC Bank for violations of regulatory norms.

HDFC Bank was fined for violating norms on foreign investment in India while granting a term loan to its client.

Shriram Finance was penalised for violating certain provisions of digital lending norms following a statutory inspection with reference to its financial position as of 31 March 2024.

“The company routed the loan repayments through the account of a third party, instead of the borrowers directly crediting the loan repayments to the company’s account,” RBI said in its statement regarding Shriram Finance.