Home / Finance / News / RBI fines HDFC Bank, Shriram Finance for violations of regulatory norms

The Reserve Bank of India imposed a penalty of ₹2.70 lakh on Shriram Finance and ₹4.88 lakh on HDFC Bank for violating regulatory norms

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
Shriram Finance was penalised for violating certain provisions of digital lending norms following a statutory inspection with reference to its financial position as of 31 March 2024
BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 9:07 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday imposed a monetary penalty of ₹2.70 lakh on Shriram Finance and ₹4.88 lakh on HDFC Bank for violations of regulatory norms.
 
HDFC Bank was fined for violating norms on foreign investment in India while granting a term loan to its client.
 
Shriram Finance was penalised for violating certain provisions of digital lending norms following a statutory inspection with reference to its financial position as of 31 March 2024.
 
“The company routed the loan repayments through the account of a third party, instead of the borrowers directly crediting the loan repayments to the company’s account,” RBI said in its statement regarding Shriram Finance.
 

Topics :RBIHDFC BankShriram Grouppenalty

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 9:07 PM IST

