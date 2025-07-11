RBI likely to replace WACR with TREPS as operative target, says Nomura

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to shift its operative target for liquidity management from the unsecured Weighted Average Call Rate (WACR) to a secured rate such as TREPS or a SORR-like composite, according to a report by Nomura. The RBI is reviewing its Liquidity Management Framework (LMF).
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra had said in the post-policy press briefing in April, “Currently, regarding the liquidity framework, we are primarily focused on the overnight rate in the money market. We are evaluating whether it should remain the same for policy transmission purposes, or if we should target something else. We are consulting with various stakeholders and will announce our decision shortly.”
The report stated that the shift would align with increased volumes in the secured money markets and bring India’s framework closer to global best practices. However, such a move would require more proactive liquidity fine-tuning by the central bank, especially since mutual funds, key players in the secured market, do not have access to the RBI’s standing facilities.
Nomura added that the proposed shift to a secured rate would offer a more accurate representation of short-term funding conditions due to wider market participation. The firm does not expect any change to the policy rate itself, as the review is operational rather than directional. It continues to forecast 50 basis points of cumulative repo rate cuts in the fourth quarter of 2025, with the RBI maintaining surplus liquidity conditions to aid transmission.
The RBI may not announce any quantitative targets such as maintaining liquidity within ±1 per cent of Net Demand and Time Liabilities (NDTL), the report said. The difficulty in forecasting day-to-day liquidity and the need to retain flexibility are likely to prevent the adoption of strict quantitative thresholds. However, the desired liquidity stance is expected to remain aligned with the broader monetary policy cycle to support effective transmission.
The report also highlighted other operational tweaks that may be under consideration. These include lowering the daily minimum Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) requirement from 90 per cent to around 80 per cent, providing banks with additional flexibility. The central bank may also switch the primary liquidity operation tool to a 7-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo (VRRR/VRR) from the current 14-day tenor. No changes are anticipated in the policy corridor width of 50 basis points, collateral norms, eligible participants, or the central bank’s standing facilities such as the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) and Marginal Standing Facility (MSF).