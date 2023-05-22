Home / Finance / News / RBI Governor addresses PSU banks' board members of on governance, ethics

RBI Governor addresses PSU banks' board members of on governance, ethics

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday met the board of directors of all public sector banks to discuss issues related to governance and ethics.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
RBI Governor addresses PSU banks' board members of on governance, ethics

2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 5:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday met the board of directors of all public sector banks to discuss issues related to governance and ethics.

The one-day interactive meeting was organised by the Department of Supervision of the Reserve Bank of India.

Das addressed the directors -- both whole time and independent -- on issues related to governance, ethics and the role of the boards in assurance functionalities of the banks, besides highlighting the supervisory expectations, sources said.

Besides the governor, deputy governors, and executive directors from the Department of Regulation as well as Supervision also spoke in the meeting.

During the event, directors, including the bank chairman, and nominee directors both from the central bank and the government were invited to interact with the entire RBI top brass.

The government on the recommendation of the Reserve Bank introduced many reforms in governance and provided more autonomy to the board of public sector banks in recent times.

The reforms also include an independent professional body for selection, objective and transparent selection and allotment on the basis of merit-cum-performance.

For the appointment of whole-time directors in public sector banks and financial institutions, the government in 2016 set up Banks Board Bureau (BBB), which was transformed into Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) last year.

Besides, the government approved the proposal to separate the posts of Chairman and Managing Directors in Public Sector Banks (PSBs) in 2015.

While the Chairman is non-executive, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) is the executive head.

The splitting of the posts of Chairman and Managing Director is in accordance with international best practices.

While the Chairman gives overall policy directions, MD and CEO are responsible for the day-to-day management of the bank.

Also Read

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

Paytm Money launches bond Investing on platform for retail investors

Rs 2,000 note withdrawn: How important was the note for the Indian economy?

RBI asks banks to keep daily data on exchange, deposit of Rs 2,000 notes

Provide adequate infra at branches for Rs 2,000 note exchange: RBI to banks

SBI slow in procurement from GeM portal; lags behind smaller counterparts

Topics :RBIPSU Banks

First Published: May 22 2023 | 6:33 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story