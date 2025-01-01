RBI Guv Malhotra asks staff to emphasise customer centricity in NY message

Sanjay Malhotra, governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), highlighted the importance of customer centricity in his new year message to the central bank's employees.

“Let us keep customer centricity at the heart of our endeavours and work towards providing seamless and user-friendly services,” Malhotra wrote to his colleagues. A copy of the letter was reviewed by Business Standard.

“As we stand at the threshold of a new year signifying a fresh beginning, it is an opportunity for all of us not only to reflect on the year gone by but also to prepare ourselves for the year ahead. 2025 is set to be an exciting and challenging year,” he added.

The central bank is grappling with challenges on the currency front, as the Indian rupee has been under pressure in recent months. The rupee depreciated nearly 3 per cent in 2024, closing at an all-time low of 85.65 per US dollar today. It recorded all-time closing lows in 14 out of 22 trading sessions in December.

Additionally, slowing economic growth has placed pressure on the central bank to lower interest rates. Gross domestic product (GDP) growth for the July-September period plunged to 5.4 per cent, while retail inflation in November fell marginally to 5.5 per cent—slightly below the RBI's upper tolerance level.

The policy repo rate has remained unchanged at 6.5 per cent for nearly two years. Malhotra will chair his first monetary policy committee meeting in February.

Also Read

“We perform some very important and meaningful work, which impacts the lives of citizens of the country. Let us prepare for it in full earnest,” he urged.

Malhotra, who assumed office on December 11 as the 26th governor of the RBI, succeeded Shaktikanta Das, who served for six years. Malhotra will have a three-year term.

Reflecting on 2024, Malhotra noted the significant progress made by the RBI during a year that marked its 90th year of operation.

“During the year, we took several measures to further strengthen the financial sector, enhance customer protection, promote financial literacy, and encourage innovation,” he said.

“We leveraged technology to further enhance customer experience. The launch of the next-generation data warehouse, RBI Retail Direct mobile app, Fintech Repository, PRAVAAH portal, and internationalisation of UPI are some of the notable achievements of 2024,” he added.

Meta keywords