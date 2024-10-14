RBI imposes Rs 28.30 lakh penalty on SG Finserve for non-compliance

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 28.30 lakh on SG Finserve Limited, formerly known as Moongipa Securities, for non-compliance with specific conditions under which the company was issued the Certificate of Registration (CoR).

The company's financial statements for FY23 revealed inter alia, non-compliance with the specific conditions of the CoR.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"The company had accepted public funds and extended loans in violation of the specific conditions of the CoR issued to it," the RBI said in a statement.

The RBI has also imposed a penalty of Rs 14 lakh on Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank for non-compliance with certain directions on 'Strengthening of Prudential Norms - Provisioning Asset Classification and Exposure Limit' and 'Know Your Customer' (KYC).