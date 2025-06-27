Home / Finance / News / RBI issues final guidelines on due diligence of AePS touchpoint operators

RBI issues final guidelines on due diligence of AePS touchpoint operators

RBI's new AePS guidelines, effective January 2026, require acquiring banks to perform due diligence, monitor transactions, and update KYC of inactive operators

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
Acquiring banks must monitor ATO activities through their transaction monitoring systems on an ongoing basis and set operational parameters based on risk profiles
Ajinkya Kawale
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 9:00 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday issued final guidelines for the due diligence of operators managing Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS) touchpoints, aimed at streamlining their onboarding process and strengthening fraud risk management.
 
These directions will come into effect from January 1, 2026.
 
Acquiring banks are required to carry out due diligence of all AePS Touchpoint Operators (ATOs) in accordance with the Know Your Customer (KYC) norms prescribed by the banking regulator before onboarding them.
 
If an ATO remains inactive for three consecutive months—meaning no financial or non-financial transactions have been carried out for a customer—the acquiring bank must update their KYC before permitting them to resume operations.
 
“If the due diligence of ATOs has already been done in their capacity as a Business Correspondent or sub-agent, the same may be adopted. The acquiring bank shall also carry out periodic KYC updation of ATOs,” the RBI said.
 
AePS touchpoints are terminals deployed by acquiring banks to facilitate AePS transactions, which can include both mobile and fixed service points. ATOs are the individuals or entities that operate these touchpoints. 
 
Acquiring banks must monitor ATO activities through their transaction monitoring systems on an ongoing basis and set operational parameters based on risk profiles.
 
The bank’s fraud risk management framework should consider factors such as location, type of ATO, volume and velocity of transactions, among others.
 
“The operational parameters regarding ATOs shall be reviewed on a periodic basis, reflecting emerging fraud trends. The acquiring bank shall put in place adequate system-level controls to ensure that any technological integrations, such as APIs, are used solely for enabling AePS operations,” the RBI added.
 
The central bank had issued draft guidelines on AePS due diligence in July last year, which were opened for public and stakeholder feedback.
 
AePS is a payment system that enables transactions using an individual’s Aadhaar number and biometric or OTP (One-Time Password) authentication.
 
It allows access to basic banking services such as cash withdrawal, balance enquiry, mini statements, cash deposit, and fund transfers.
 
AePS is operated by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and facilitates interoperable transactions using Aadhaar-enabled authentication.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Post offices across India to start accepting digital payments from August

Premium

Income-tax Bill 2025: Digital data and the question of power and privacy

Premium

Breaking up bad assets: Can IBBI's part-resolution rewire insolvency rules?

SBI likely to kick off debt fundraising by August via tier II bond issue

Indian banks ready to lend, but tycoons show little appetite to borrow

Topics :AadhaarRBIKYC

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 8:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story