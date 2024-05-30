Home / Finance / News / RBI liquidity operations to match monetary policy stance: Annual report

RBI liquidity operations to match monetary policy stance: Annual report

Central bank says it uses 'judicious mix' of instruments to regulate liquidity

rbi reserve bank of india
Foreign exchange operations will aim to ensure orderly movements in the rupee's exchange rate. The RBI has been “actively intervening” in the foreign exchange market to curb volatility, it said | File image
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 1:26 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) liquidity operations will match its monetary policy, said the central bank in its 2023-24 annual report on Thursday.

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said in February that the monetary policy stance is tied to rates. The Monetary Policy Committee's stance of the withdrawal of accommodation should be understood in light of incomplete transmission and inflation staying above the 4 per cent target.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


“What we have attempted to do today is to clarify and state that, do not read the stance of the monetary policy in terms of excess liquidity prevailing or deficit liquidity prevailing in the system. Liquidity plays a secondary role to support monetary policy transmission. We try to keep the liquidity at a level wherein the overnight call rate, the operating target of the monetary policy, remains around the repo rate,” Das had said at the post-policy press conference.

After increasing the repo rate by 250 basis points to 6.5 per cent between May 2022 and February 2023, the rate-setting panel has kept it unchanged in the past seven policy review meetings. The committee maintained a status quo in six meetings in the financial year 2023-24.

The RBI has been agile and adaptable in its liquidity management, employing both repo and reverse repo operations. It has been administering a “judicious mix” of instruments to regulate both short-term and long-term liquidity, ensuring that money market interest rates evolve systematically while maintaining financial stability, according to the annual report.

Foreign exchange operations will aim to ensure orderly movements in the rupee's exchange rate. The RBI has been “actively intervening” in the foreign exchange market to curb volatility, it said.

Also Read

CFA bats for enhanced climate accountability measures in RBI's draft norms

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept unchanged at 6.5%, FY24 GDP estimate hiked to 7%

RBI monetary policy: 5 key announcements from the governor's speech today

RBI MPC meet highlights: Inflation is our top priority, says Guv Das

RBI press conference LIVE: It is supervisory action on Paytm, says Guv Das

PhonePe launches secured lending platform with banks, fintech firms

'Climate shocks' add uncertainty to inflation outlook: RBI annual report

RBI's increased scrutiny of banks, financial firms leads to restrictions

Indian benchmark bond yields marginally higher mirroring US peers

RBI bars Edelweiss ARC from acquiring financial asset with immediate effect

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaRBIRBI Annual ReportMPC

First Published: May 30 2024 | 1:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story