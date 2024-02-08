RBI MPC today: When, where to watch address of Guv Das and what to expect

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
RBI MPC meeting dates The MPC started its three-day meeting on February 6. The meeting will conclude with the RBI governor's address on Thursday.
RBI MPC: Date and time The policy decision will be announced on February 8 by Shaktikanta Das at 10 am. Later, a press conference will be held at noon.
RBI policy decision: What does MPC do? The MPC has been appointed to keep the country's retail inflation within 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.
RBI monetary policy: What to expect? Industry experts expect the RBI MPC to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent. However, there are chances that it may change its stance from "withdrawal of accommodation" to "neutral".
Pankaj Pathak, fund manager (Fixed Income), Quantum AMC, said, "We expect the RBI to keep the policy repo rate unchanged in the upcoming monetary policy. However, there is a strong case for the RBI to change its stance from 'withdrawal of accommodation' to 'neutral'."
