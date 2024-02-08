RBI MPC meet LIVE updates: Will RBI hold rates for 6th consecutive time?
RBI MPC meet: The central bank's monetary policy meeting which began on February 6 will conclude today. Will the Reserve Bank keep the rates unchanged? Catch all the latest LIVE updates here
BS Web Team New Delhi
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) held its first monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting of 2024 from February 6-February 8. It is also the first MPC meet post the announcement of the interim Budget by the Modi government ahead of the general elections. The MPC is expected to hold the repo rate or interest rate steady for the sixth consecutive time. Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the minutes of the meeting today.
The repo rate was raised by 250 basis points (bps) to 6.5 per cent between May 2022 and February 2023. Following this, the six-member committee hit a pause in the April review of the monetary policy. “There has been no dramatic change in global dynamics since the last policy, giving little reason for the RBI to move and tighten amid global calm,” said Madhavi Arora, lead economist at Emkay Global Financial Services. One of the key aspects of the meeting will be how the central bank responds to the liquidity tightness. A Business Standard poll suggested that in order to infuse liquidity, the central bank will continue with its variable repo rate (VRR) auctions. The respondents also added that the central bank can resort to open market purchase of bonds or reduction in the cash reserve ratio.
According to a report by Nomura, a Japanese brokerage firm, the Reserve Bank of India may shift the MPC stance to 'neutral' by June this year and it may start delivering rate cuts starting August 2024. "We expect 1 per cent of rate cuts cumulatively starting August, with a change of stance to 'neutral' in Q2, with risks skewed towards earlier easing," its analysts said.
Run-up to MPC meeting: 'Time not ripe to signal monetary policy reversal'
According to a Business Standard opinion by Rupa Rege Nitsure, both the global and domestic economic backdrops suggest that a pivot to domestic monetary policy easing will not come soon.
Globally, measures of consumer and business confidence are rising. Global economy, especially the United States, has shown greater resilience than expected, which means there is less possibility of a further rapid reduction in inflation. The annual American inflation at 3.4 per cent is miles away from the Federal Reserve (Fed)’s 2.0 per cent target and there is no guarantee the target will be achieved soon. Market participants now expect the Fed to lead major central banks (except Bank of Japan), to keep their policies on hold till the end of 2024, as inflation remains persistent. Also, newer risks to global inflation are coming from soaring shipping costs due to a prolonged Red Sea crisis and low water levels in the Panama Canal.
What to expect?
RBI MPC meet updates: What does MPC do and what to expect
What does MPC do?
A six-member committee is formed by the central government in order to ensure that the retail inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) stays at four per with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.
What to expect?
Many economists suggest that the central bank is likely to continue with its stance of withdrawal of accommodation
RBI MPC meet LIVE: Here's what to look out for from the meeting
- According to experts, the central bank is not expected to tighten the repo rate as of now, given that there has not been much change in the global dynamics since the last RBI MPC meeting in December 2023.
- A State Bank of India research report stated that the rate could begin from June this year, for the first time
- The MPC's decision is likely to be influenced by decisions taken by the global central banks. It is worth noting that the US Federal Reserve also kept its rate unchanged for the fourth consecutive time.
RBI MPC meet: Nomura expects neutral stance from June, rate cut from August
RBI MPC meet updates: Experts expect no change in repo rate, shows BS poll
RBI MPC meet: Six-member committee expected to hold repo rate steady again
