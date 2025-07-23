RBI net buys $1.76 bn in May; forward short dollar position at $65.21 bn

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) net bought $1.76 billion in May, after a net sale of $1.6 billion in April, according to the central bank’s monthly bulletin. The RBI bought $9.12 billion and sold $7.36 billion of foreign currency in May. The rupee depreciated by 1.3 per cent during the month.

Before May, the RBI was a net buyer of the greenback only in March, while it remained a net seller in January, February, and April.

The outstanding net short dollar position in the rupee forward market fell further to $65.21 billion by the end of May, compared to $72.57 billion at the end of April.

“Around $7 billion short positions matured in May which were not rolled over,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank. “In spot, the dollar index had declined and the RBI had accumulated dollars,” he added. The dollar index fell 0.14 per cent to 99.33 in May. It measures the strength of the US dollar against a basket of six major currencies. Of the $65 billion net short dollar position, $4.8 billion was in one-month contracts, $10.2 billion in one- to three-month tenures, $30 billion is set to mature between three months and one year, and the remaining $20 billion was in contracts exceeding one year.