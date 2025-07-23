Home / Finance / News / RBI net buys $1.76 bn in May; forward short dollar position at $65.21 bn

RBI net buys $1.76 bn in May; forward short dollar position at $65.21 bn

RBI bought $1.76 billion in May as rupee weakened and short positions matured, bringing down net short dollar position in forward market to $65.21 billion

rbi reserve bank of india
The dollar index fell 0.14 per cent to 99.33 in May. It measures the strength of the US dollar against a basket of six major currencies.
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 7:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) net bought $1.76 billion in May, after a net sale of $1.6 billion in April, according to the central bank’s monthly bulletin. The RBI bought $9.12 billion and sold $7.36 billion of foreign currency in May. The rupee depreciated by 1.3 per cent during the month.
 
Before May, the RBI was a net buyer of the greenback only in March, while it remained a net seller in January, February, and April.
 
The outstanding net short dollar position in the rupee forward market fell further to $65.21 billion by the end of May, compared to $72.57 billion at the end of April.
 
“Around $7 billion short positions matured in May which were not rolled over,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank. “In spot, the dollar index had declined and the RBI had accumulated dollars,” he added.
 
The dollar index fell 0.14 per cent to 99.33 in May. It measures the strength of the US dollar against a basket of six major currencies.
 
Of the $65 billion net short dollar position, $4.8 billion was in one-month contracts, $10.2 billion in one- to three-month tenures, $30 billion is set to mature between three months and one year, and the remaining $20 billion was in contracts exceeding one year.
 
As of June 2025, the Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER) of the Indian rupee fell to 100.36, down from 101.12 in May. In May, the REER had increased after five consecutive months of moderation since December 2024. Prior to the recent decline, the REER had climbed steadily from 103.66 in January 2024 to a peak of 108.14 in November.
 
The REER adjusts the Nominal Effective Exchange Rate (NEER) to account for inflation differentials between India and its major trading partners. A REER value above 100 indicates an appreciation of the rupee relative to the base year, potentially making Indian exports less competitive in global markets.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kotak Mahindra Bank targets affluent clients with 'Solitaire' launch

PayPal partners with NPCI, others to launch cross-border payments platform

Finance Commission must focus on strengthening local bodies: Raghuram Rajan

HKMA penalises IOB's Hong Kong branch for breaching AML regulations

Fintech self-regulator issues code of conduct for regtech companies

Topics :RBIeconomyUS Dollar

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 7:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story