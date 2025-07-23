Home / Finance / News / Finance Commission must focus on strengthening local bodies: Raghuram Rajan

Finance Commission must focus on strengthening local bodies: Raghuram Rajan

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan noted that the previous finance commissions devolved more funds to the local bodies and urged for greater decentralisation in India

Raghuram Rajan
Highlighting the contrast with other major economies, Rajan noted that local government employees in India are significantly lower than in countries like China and the United States | Photo: Bloomberg
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 12:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan on Wednesday said the 16th Finance Commission should focus on handing over more funds to local bodies, including municipalities and panchayats, to empower them to address issues affecting the people more effectively.
 
Speaking to news agency PTI, Rajan noted that the previous finance commissions devolved more funds to the local bodies. He said, “Now we need to focus also on devolving funds from states to municipalities to panchayats, etc. That third level of devolution is what we need far more of.”
 
The Finance Commission, established under the Indian Constitution, plays an important role in improving the financial health of municipalities. The commission evaluates the fiscal condition of municipalities and advises state governments on various aspects of fiscal decentralisation.
 
Highlighting the contrast with other major economies, Rajan noted that local government employees in India are significantly lower than in countries like China and the United States.
 
Rajan also called for the need to decentralise in a large country like India, noting that the country is overly governed from the Centre and state capitals. He added, “I think the 16th Finance Commission should focus on making that happen through carrots and potentially sticks.”
 

Panagariya urges local resource boost

 
It's noteworthy that in November last year, 16th Finance Commission Chairman Arvind Panagariya asked the local rural and urban bodies to focus on raising their resources, stating that such a move will mobilise the citizens in terms of their expectations and demands from the local bodies.
 
Recently, Panagariya also pointed out that most states have urged the Union government to raise their share of the tax pool to 50 per cent. According to a PTI report, states currently receive 41 per cent of the divisible tax revenue, while the Centre retains the remaining 59 per cent.
 

Rajan’s views on PLI scheme 

While speaking to PTI, the former governor also shared his assessment of the government’s Production Linked Incentive scheme and added, “I do not think we have any strong public data to evaluate the PLI scheme.” 
With all government programmes, he said, there has been some success as the country is now exporting more cell phones. However, he questioned, “But has it (PLI scheme) done enough to move the needle on jobs in a big way? I think at least...the job numbers you see in the periodic labour force surveys (PLFS) suggest not yet.”
 
In 2021, the Central government introduced PLI schemes for 14 crucial sectors, including telecom, electronics, pharma, textiles, and auto. The scheme, launched with a total allocation of ₹1.97 trillion, aims to boost domestic manufacturing and enhance export competitiveness. 
 

Rare earth curbs 

Commenting on the rare earth export curbs from China to India and other countries, Rajan stated, “We need a strategic view of different industries and ask where we can be held up by bottlenecks, and where it is relatively easy for us to undertake production to elevate those bottlenecks.” 
Commenting on the semiconductor sector, Rajan said that while some sort of “antagonistic” power could restrict India’s chip access, building a complete chip-making ecosystem domestically would be prohibitively expensive.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HKMA penalises IOB's Hong Kong branch for breaching AML regulations

RBI's financial inclusion index hits 67 in March 2025, reflecting growth

WACR tops repo rate for the first time in FY26 amid GST outflows

Lack of empathy in customer service driving complaints: RBI DG Swaminathan

Fintech self-regulator issues code of conduct for regtech companies

Topics :Raghuram RajanFinance Commissionrural local bodiesBS Web ReportsArvind PanagariyaPLI scheme

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story