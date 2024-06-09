RBI opens gates for investors, companies to invest in overseas funds

Investors and companies based in India will now be able to invest in overseas funds, including those set up in the United States and Singapore, without any restrictions. The move follows an amendment by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last week regarding Overseas Portfolio Investments (OPIs).

The RBI issued a circular on Friday amending the Foreign Exchange Management (Overseas Investment) Directions, 2022, lifting several restrictions.

The amendments remove restrictions that permitted Indian Limited Partners (LPs) to invest only in units issued by overseas funds. Now, investment is allowed in any instrument, regardless of its form, whether in units or not.

Further, the changes eliminate the condition that investment could only be made in funds directly regulated by the financial regulator of the host country and not those regulated through their investment managers (IMs).

For instance, regulators in Singapore and in the US (in some cases) regulate the fund manager rather than the fund.

"These were much-awaited clarifications. Post issuance of the OI directions, resident Indian individuals were not able to honour their capital calls received from certain overseas funds, including exempt funds in the US and the venture capital companies (VCCs) in Singapore. Such funds should now be able to receive funds from resident individuals, subject to satisfying the authorised dealer banks, either under law or by way of documentation, that their activities are regulated in the home country through their registered/regulated IMs,” said Prakhar Dua, lead, Financial Services & Regulatory Practice, Nishith Desai Associates.

Industry experts said that owing to the restrictions, new funds had to be set up in jurisdictions such as the Cayman Islands and Mauritius to ensure that investments from Indian LPs would be possible.

Additionally, the regulatory change will also give General Partners the flexibility to establish their funds in commercially favourable jurisdictions without having to worry about whether Indian investments would be permitted.

“RBI’s move would offer resident Indian investors and corporates a choice to invest in a Singapore-domiciled fund (VCC) directly, thereby taking advantage of its global fund management expertise and reputation as a world-class, stable investment jurisdiction. Investors could also benefit from the wide variety of funds that in turn invest in different asset classes such as real estate, private equity, credit, and so on,” said Anand Singh, founder, Elios Financial Services, and a member of the Capital Market Task Force, FSC Mauritius.

The norms will also remove the ambiguity around the fund being set up as trusts, companies, or partnerships.