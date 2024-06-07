Reserve Bank of India sets aspirational goals for its 100th year

From positioning itself as the leader of the Global South to deepening financial inclusion and internationalisation of the rupee, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has laid out the roadmap to achieve certain goals for its 100th year aimed at enhancing India’s global footprint. The Indian central bank entered the 90th year of its operations on April 1, 2024.

“As the Reserve Bank approaches its centenary year, RBI@100, it will gear up even more to remain future-ready for India’s fast-growing economy,” RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said while announcing the review of the monetary policy.

“For our journey during the next decade, we have drawn up strategies consisting of policy actions towards positioning the Reserve Bank as a model central bank of the Global South,” Das said.

The governor urged keen observers of the Indian economy and financial system to take a close look at these action plans. “This is not a static document as we are living in a dynamic world. Our endeavour will be to continually update it as may be required,” he said.





ALSO READ: RBI to set up platform to curtail payment frauds, protect customers There are 14 key aspirational goals stated in the RBI@100 document, ranging from monetary policy and liquidity management to safeguarding users against payment frauds.

Review of the Monetary Policy Framework is one of the top agenda items of the central bank in order to address balancing price stability and economic growth from an emerging market economy (EME) perspective.

There is an aim to refine monetary policy communication and to address spillovers to EMEs from private and public debt overhang in systemically important economies.

With the globalisation of the Indian financial sector, financial sector reforms will be undertaken to expand banking domestically in consonance with national growth, and position 3-5 Indian banks among the top 100 global banks in terms of size and operations.

Deepening and modernisation of financial markets, institutions, and infrastructure and supporting the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) to make GIFT City a leading international financial centre is also high on the agenda.

As a measure to safeguard users against payment frauds, the RBI plans to widen and deepen consumer awareness and make payment systems safer and more secure. It also plans to identify and implement solutions for proactive prevention and quick redressal of frauds.

Furthermore, the central bank intends to deepen and universalise digital payment systems by phased implementation of Central Bank Digital Currency (e-Rupee) and internationalisation of India’s payment systems – UPI, RTGS, and NEFT.

The RBI also plans to make its supervision a global model, deepen financial inclusion, expand credit availability, liberalise the capital account, and internationalise the Indian rupee.

The aim is also to set up financial sector cloud infrastructure while ensuring transformational shifts in data collection, processing, and storage as well as developing a secure global financial messaging hub.