RBI orders Visa to stop unauthorised B2B card payment system: Report

India's central bank has ordered Visa to stop using an unauthorized route to make business-to-business card payments, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.



Earlier in the day, the Reserve Bank of India said a card company, which it did not name, was routing some commercial payments through third-party intermediaries as they did not comply with the central bank's payment and customer identification rules.



Visa had said on Wednesday that it had received "what appears to be an industry-wide request" for information from the RBI on the role of business payment solution providers (BPSPs) in commercial and business payments and that the RBI had asked it to hold all such transactions "in abeyance." The central bank said commercial payments routed through a third party raised two concerns: large amounts of funds being pooled into an account of the intermediary and transactions being processed without adequate information on who the funds were going to.



The RBI said it asked the card network to keep all such arrangements "under abeyance" while it examined the matter.



The central bank said it has not placed any restriction on the normal usage of business credit cards.



Visa did not immediately respond to a request for comment following the RBI's statement.