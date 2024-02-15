Kendriya Vidyalaya students can now pay their fees via UPI mobile apps

The NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd (NBBL), a subsidiary of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), on Thursday, announced that the students of Kendriya Vidyalayas in India can now pay their school fees via BHIM UPI or Bharat BillPay-enabled UPI mobile apps like Google Pay or PhonePe.

The collaboration has been enabled by the Union Bank of India.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In an announcement, NPCI said, "Adding KVS as an education fees biller aligns with the Reserve Bank of India's vision of expanding the scope of the Bharat Bill Payment System to enhance digital empowerment across India's educational landscape."

Currently, there are 1.4 million students enrolled in KVs across the country.

Noopur Chaturvedi, chief executive officer at NBBL, said, "We proudly welcome Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan to our Bharat BillPay platform, and we extend our heartfelt gratitude to our partner, Union Bank of India , for their invaluable support in making this collaboration a reality."

"This partnership marks a significant milestone in India's educational legacy, empowering millions of students and their parents to seamlessly and securely pay the school fees through the BBPS Platform. With this development, we are reinforcing the digital payments ecosystem, further contributing to India's journey towards digital transformation," she added.

Currently, BBPS offers services like bill payment and collection services, including utility bills, insurance premium renewals, loan repayments, OTT subscription payments, and FASTag recharges, among others.

Recently, Unified Payment Interface (UPI) services were rolled out in Sri Lanka and Mauritius, along with RuPay services.

These projects have been developed and executed by NPCI International Payments Ltd (NIPL), along with partner banks/non-banks from Mauritius and Sri Lanka, under the guidance and support of the RBI.