RBI partly dials back strict loan rules for micro credit, non-bank lenders

The actions come after a change of guard at the central bank, with Sanjay Malhotra taking over as governor amid a slowdown in economic growth.
The RBI trimmed risk weight requirements for banks on consumer microfinance loans by 25 percentage points to 100 per cent.
The central bank had in 2023 increased the risk weights for banks and non-bank financial companies (NBFCs), or the capital that banks need to set aside for every loan, by 25 percentage points to 125 per cent on retail loans, amid concerns over a surge in small personal loans.
While certain categories like housing loans had been excluded from the increased capital requirement at the time, micro credit was not.