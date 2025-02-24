Monday, February 24, 2025 | 07:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / RBI draft norms on foreclosure charges to hit lenders' profits: Analysts

RBI draft norms on foreclosure charges to hit lenders' profits: Analysts

The hit on non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) would be larger compared to banks, they said

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
Premium

Reserve Bank of India

Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 7:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) draft circular barring prepayment penalty on retail and small business loans would result in a drop in fee income for lenders and dent profitability, in addition to customers switching to other lenders, analysts said. 
 
The hit on non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) would be larger compared to banks, they said.
 
On Friday, RBI issued a draft circular mandating lenders to permit foreclosure or prepayment of all floating rate loans sanctioned to individuals for purposes other than business, without levying any penalties or charges.
 
Moreover, banks and NBFCs cannot charge for foreclosure for floating rate loans
Topics : Reserve Bank of India NBFCs loans RBI

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon