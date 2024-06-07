Home / Finance / News / RBI proposes to raise bulk deposit floor for banks to Rs 3 crore

RBI proposes to raise bulk deposit floor for banks to Rs 3 crore

For SCBs and SFBs, the bulk deposit limit was last raised in 2019 when it was hiked from Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
According to analysts, the change in definition is not likely to result in major changes for the banks
Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 6:59 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed to hike the threshold of bulk deposit for scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) and small finance banks (SFBs) to Rs 3 crore, from the existing Rs 2 crore.

The central bank has also proposed to increase the bulk deposit limit for local area banks to Rs 1 crore or above as applicable to Regional Rural Banks (RRBs).

For SCBs and SFBs, the bulk deposit limit was last raised in 2019 when it was hiked from Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore.

Statement on Development and Regulatory Policies says that banks have discretion to offer differential rates of interest on the bulk deposits as per their requirements and Asset-Liability Management (ALM) projections.


Speaking at the post policy press conference, RBI Deputy Governor, Swaminathan J said that the move is likely to ensure better asset liability management for the lenders and also help them to classify bulk and retail deposits.

Praising the move, State Bank of India Chairman Dinesh Khara said, “Rationalising the definition of bulk deposit from existing Rs 2 crores to Rs 3 crores will facilitate better asset liability match for ASCBs by reducing sensitivity to interest rate fluctuations.”

Speaking on the impact of the revision on the cost of funds, Swaminathan J said that even if there is a likely impact on specific entities, the banking system is not likely to be affected.

“Whether it is likely to increase the cost of deposit is something which will be purely entity dependent. (It will depend on) to what extent they (entities) are dependent and in what segment they play. So, there may not be any systemic impact in our view. But certain entities may have either a beneficial or a detrimental impact. Depending upon how their liability side is managed. But, we don't expect any systemic impact on account of this change,” the RBI’s deputy governor said.

According to analysts, the change in definition is not likely to result in major changes for the banks.

Shivaji Thapliyal, Head of Research, Yes Securities, said, “We do not think the change in definition of bulk deposits from the earlier threshold of Rs 20mn (2 crore) changes anything significantly on the ground in terms of the need for retailising or granularizing the liability profile for banks. We note that that deposits as small as Rs 1mn (1 crore) can come from rate shoppers and can prove to be fickle, akin to a deposit that may be officially defined as a bulk deposit.”

Topics :RBIsmall finance bankingrural banking

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 5:55 PM IST

