Sebi bags 'Best Conduct of Business Regulator' award by The Asian Banker

The award was received by Sebi's Whole Time Member Kamlesh Chandra Varshney in a ceremony held in Hong Kong

SEBI
Sebi has been actively working towards instantaneous settlement. (File photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 4:02 PM IST
Sebi has been given 'Best Conduct of Business Regulator' award in Asia Pacific by The Asian Banker for its role in enhancing the regulatory framework for securities markets in India.

The award was received by Sebi's Whole Time Member Kamlesh Chandra Varshney in a ceremony held in Hong Kong.

"This authority (Sebi) has been actively working towards instantaneous settlement. In 2021, T+1 settlement was introduced in a phased manner, which was fully implemented from January 2023. This move has provided investors with faster access to their funds following trade execution and settlement, enhancing market efficiency and liquidity," The Asian Banker said in a statement.

Through rigorous enforcement and innovative regulatory practices, Sebi has significantly improved the conduct of business in the country's financial markets, ensuring fair treatment of consumers and robust market integrity, it added.

The Asian Banker creates platforms to build a greater sense of community amongst players in the financial services industry, from traditional banks and digital disruptors to fintechs and platform players.

It also publishes rankings and ratings of institutions, people and processes to establish high standards in the delivery of finance products and solutions.

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 4:02 PM IST

