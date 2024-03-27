Home / Finance / News / RBI releases MPC schedule for FY25, first interest rates decision on Apr 5

RBI releases MPC schedule for FY25, first interest rates decision on Apr 5

Typically, the six-member panel votes on a resolution on the third day of the meeting and the governor announces the decision in the first half of the day after the vote is completed

The six-member panel headed by the governor has three external members. It can be noted that Shaktikanta Das' term as the RBI Governor is set to end in December this year.
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 6:55 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday announced the schedule for the bi-monthly monetary policy committee meetings for the new fiscal.

The first meeting will be held from April 3-5, while the next will start on June 5, as per an official statement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Typically, the six-member panel votes on a resolution on the third day of the meeting and the governor announces the decision in the first half of the day after the vote is completed.

The first two days of the meeting are devoted to deliberations and presentations by subject matter experts to the panel.

The second bi-monthly policy review meeting will end on June 7, the statement said, adding that this will be followed by three-day meetings in August, October, December, and February.

ALSO READ: RBI likely sold US dollars after rupee slips to fresh record low: Traders

The six-member panel headed by the governor has three external members. It can be noted that Shaktikanta Das' term as the RBI Governor is set to end in December this year.

The MPC has been consistent in holding on to the elevated interest rates and has maintained the stance at withdrawal of accommodation for many reviews now.

The recent cool off in inflation, coupled with the need to support growth, has led to expectations of a change in stance to neutral and even a rate cut.

Also Read

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept unchanged at 6.5%, FY24 GDP estimate hiked to 7%

RBI press conference LIVE: It is supervisory action on Paytm, says Guv Das

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%: What should borrowers do?

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept at 6.5%; Q4FY24 inflation forecast lowered to 5%

RBI announces 2-day repo for $6 billion as overnight rates stay elevated

Govt plans to borrow Rs 7.5 trillion from market in first half of FY25

Nabfid opts for Rs 10,000 cr credit lines over bond issuance to raise money

RBI likely sold US dollars after rupee slips to fresh record low: Traders

Rupee's decline to record low triggers biggest selloff in Indian bonds

Rupee trades in narrow range against US dollar in early trade today

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :RBIMPCInterest Ratesrepo rate

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 6:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story