Home / Finance / News / RBI's incremental CRR move a surprise, policy signal: Standard Chartered

RBI's incremental CRR move a surprise, policy signal: Standard Chartered

The RBI asked banks to hold incremental CRR of 10% on an increase in deposits between May 19 and July 28 in Thursday's monetary policy decision, when it expectedly kept its key policy rate unchanged

Reuters
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2023 | 2:24 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) move to ask banks to maintain additional cash reserve ratio (CRR) came as a surprise and could be used as a policy tool, an economist at Standard Chartered Bank said on Friday.

The RBI asked banks to hold an incremental CRR of 10% on an increase in deposits between May 19 and July 28 in Thursday's monetary policy decision, when it expectedly kept its key policy rate unchanged.

The move will withdraw over one trillion rupees ($12.08 billion) from the banking system, the RBI governor said.

"Our inference is that the monetary policy committee could use other policy tools to manage upside inflation surprises rather than simply focus on repo rate," Kanika Pasricha, economist at Standard Chartered Bank, said in an interview on the Reuters Trading India forum.

Pasricha added that as per the RBI's 2022 currency and finance report, liquidity absorption helps inflation management, as "every percentage point increase in surplus liquidity above 1.5% of NDTL (net demand and time liabilities) causes average inflation to rise by 60 basis points (bps)."

Pasricha maintained her call for the RBI to begin cutting interest rates in the first half of fiscal 2025, adding she expected the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate-cutting cycle to begin before the RBI's.

"The Fed is likely to start rate cuts in January-March 2024, while the RBI may wait till June 2024... given that the RBI also hiked less than half versus the Fed in terms of quantum," she said.

Also Read

'Super Mario Bros. Movie' leaked on Twitter, gets 9 mn views

Commercial real estate lull to continue for at least 2 years: Anarock

Gallery by Mario Miranda's kin threatens to sue Goa govt, G20 organisers

JioCinema, NBCUniversal sign partnership pact to bring NBCU films to India

Merging railway budget with Union budget 'major blunder' of NDA govt: Moily

India overnight rates jump on RBI's CRR tweak ahead of trading holidays

Banks cautious on lending to small businesses despite high demand, low NPAs

Karur Vsysa Bank raises lending rate by 0.15%, to be effective from Aug 14

10% incremental CRR temporary, will drain out Rs 1 trn from system: RBI

Incremental CRR move to help suck out Rs 1 trn of excess liquidity: Das

Topics :Standard CharteredCRRfinance sector

First Published: Aug 11 2023 | 2:21 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: Report

ITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit lines

MP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systems

Samsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early trade

G20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt

Next Story