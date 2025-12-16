RBI to step in only if rupee volatility spikes: Axis Bank's Mishra

The domestic currency’s sharp depreciation against the US dollar in the last few weeks does not pose a fundamental concern, and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will step in to contain volatility only if depreciation accelerates beyond a tolerable pace, said Neelkanth Mishra, chief economist at Axis Bank and head of global research at Axis Capital.

Mishra is also a part-time member of the Prime Minister’s economic advisory council.

The rupee breached 91 against the US dollar on Tuesday, and it has touched new lows for the last four consecutive sessions.

Mishra said that the rupee is expected to average around 90 per dollar by June 2026 and weaken further to 92 per dollar by June 2027, with the pace of depreciation contingent on the trajectory of capital flows and global risk appetite.

The RBI is expected to absorb excess capital inflows to rebuild foreign exchange reserves, while any transition back towards a more freely floating exchange-rate regime is likely to be gradual, a report by Axis Bank, authored by Mishra, stated. Further, he highlighted that the rupee experienced a phase of managed stability after its sharp depreciation in 2022, when it weakened by 11.4 per cent amid aggressive US rate hikes and a global repricing of risk. During this period, the RBI shifted from a flexible exchange-rate approach to a more stabilised, crawl-like regime, intervening actively to curb volatility and keep the rupee within a narrow trading range.

He said that over time, the strategy proved unsustainable. Heavy intervention led to a significant drawdown in foreign exchange reserves, particularly in late 2024, when more than $88 billion was deployed over just three months. As these limits were reached, the RBI was compelled to allow the rupee to break out of its trading band, triggering a swift move beyond the 90 level, he added. The rupee took 474 days to move from 83 per dollar to 84 per dollar even amid global headwinds. The move from 84 per dollar to 90 per dollar took 277 trading days.

Separately, Mishra highlighted that the RBI is unlikely to deliver further interest-rate cuts in the current easing cycle, as rising headline inflation is expected to constrain the scope for additional monetary accommodation. While the policy rate is likely to remain unchanged, a “lower for longer” interest-rate environment appears to be a reasonable assumption. Headline inflation is expected to trend higher, reducing the space for further rate cuts. He expects headline inflation to average around 4 per cent in the financial year 2026-27. Additionally, easier liquidity conditions, stronger monetary transmission and supply-side measures could support credit growth and flatten the yield curve, with 10-year government bond yields expected to drift towards 6 per cent in FY27.