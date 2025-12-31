External uncertainties could trigger outflows, rupee volatility: RBI FSR

The Reserve Bank of India has cautioned over near-term risks for the Indian economy mainly from external uncertainties such as a sharp correction in US equities, which could trigger foreign portfolio outflows, volatility in exchange rates and tighter domestic financial conditions.

What does the RBI say about India’s buffers against shocks?

The central bank, in the Financial Stability Report released on Wednesday, said despite these risks, the Indian economy and its financial sector have adequate buffers to withstand any adverse shocks.

How does the RBI assess global and domestic financial stability risks?

Observing that global financial stability risks stay elevated even as the world economy is exhibiting both resilience and fragility, the RBI said the Indian economy is growing at a robust pace, driven by strong domestic demand. It added that a sharp moderation in inflation, commitment to fiscal consolidation and prudent macroeconomic policies are strengthening the resilience of the economy.

What near-term risks does the report highlight? “There are, however, a few near-term risks to the Indian economy despite sound macroeconomic fundamentals and robust growth-inflation dynamics,” the report said. One of the prominent risks among them are external uncertainties, further escalation in geopolitical and trade tensions, and widening geoeconomic fragmentation. How could these external risks affect markets and the economy? These risks could lead to higher volatility in the exchange rate, weaker trade, lower corporate earnings and muted foreign direct investment, the report said. “From a financial stability perspective, a sudden and sharp correction in the United States (US) equity market could cause a correction in domestic equities, affect investor confidence and wealth, trigger foreign portfolio outflows and tighten domestic financial conditions,” it said.

What supports India’s resilience amid global uncertainty? At the same time, the RBI said strong domestic growth drivers, sizeable foreign exchange reserves, and sufficient capital and liquidity buffers in the financial and corporate sectors are expected to help withstand adverse shocks. What factors support the growth outlook, according to RBI? The report painted an optimistic picture of the country’s growth outlook, which it said remains positive, aided by low inflation, easy financial conditions, above-normal monsoon, direct and indirect tax reforms, and the ongoing expansion of digital public infrastructure. How does the RBI view external sector stability and the current account deficit?

“External sector stability has been a key pillar of India’s overall macroeconomic stability. Despite a sequence of formidable external headwinds, the external sector has remained resilient,” the report said. Even if the current account deficit widened to 1.3 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in Q2 of FY26, from 0.3 per cent in the previous quarter, it remains manageable with buoyant service exports and inward remittances expected to offset the widening merchandise trade balance. Moreover, foreign exchange reserves at $693.3 billion, as on December 19, 2025, are sufficient to cover around 11 months of actual merchandise imports on a balance of payments (BoP) basis.