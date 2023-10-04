Home / Finance / News / Muneesh Kapur appointed as RBI's executive director, takes charge Oct 3

Muneesh Kapur appointed as RBI's executive director, takes charge Oct 3

He also worked as the Adviser to the Executive Director at the International Monetary Fund from 2012 to 2015

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 0:00 AM IST
The Reserve Bank of India announced on Wednesday the appointment of Muneesh Kapur as the Executive Director, effective from October 3.

In his new capacity, Kapur will oversee the Department of Economic and Policy Research. Before this role, he acted as the Adviser-in-Charge of the Monetary Policy Department and held the position of Secretary to the Monetary Policy Committee.

With a career spanning three decades at the Reserve Bank, Kapur has significant experience in macroeconomic policy, research, and monetary policy. He also served as an Adviser to the Executive Director at the International Monetary Fund between 2012 and 2015.

Muneesh Kapur holds a Master’s degree in Economics and is a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB).

Reserve Bank of India monetary policy committee International Monetary Fund

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 11:51 PM IST

