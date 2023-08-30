Home / Finance / News / Rupee appreciates 7 paise to 82.73 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee appreciates 7 paise to 82.73 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened stronger at 82.67 and hit the level of 82.74 against the greenback

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2023 | 11:00 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The rupee rose by 7 paise to 82.73 against the US dollar on Wednesday amid a positive sentiment in equity markets.

Rising crude oil prices and strengthening dollar, however, weighed on the Indian currency, according to forex traders.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened stronger at 82.67 and hit the level of 82.74 against the greenback.

Later, the rupee was trading at 82.73 against the dollar, registering a gain of 7 paise from its previous close.

On Tuesday, the rupee closed at 82.80 against the US dollar.

"Yesterday, in the latter part of the day, dollar fell sharply and that led to gains not only in major crosses but also in commodities," Gaurang Somaiya, Forex and Bullion Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.

On the domestic front, GDP numbers will be important to watch and better-than-expected numbers could support the rupee, he said. GDP numbers are scheduled to be released on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.08 per cent to 103.61.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.33 per cent to USD 85.77 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 291.53 points or 0.45 per cent higher at 65,367.35 points. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 78.20 points or 0.40 per cent to 19,420.85 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Tuesday as they bought equities worth Rs 61.51 crore, according to exchange data.

Also Read

Rupee rises 1 paisa to 82 against US dollar in Tuesday's early trade

Rupee gains 1 paisa to 82.16 against dollar as market sentiment improves

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early trade

Rupee gains 14 paise to 81.67 against the US dollar in early trade

Rupee rises 6 paise to 82.02 against dollar due to steady foreign inflows

10-year bond's yield falls during early trade, following US bonds decline

Inflation will remain steady in coming months, growth on track: FinMin

Axis Bank launches new paid saving a/c with no charges for services

RBI authorises Bandhan Bank for disbursing civil pension on behalf of CPAO

Axis Bank launches 'Infinity Savings Account' with zero transaction fees

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaIndian rupeeRBI repo rateRBI Policy

First Published: Aug 30 2023 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

FirstCry founder Maheshwari probed for alleged $50 million tax evasion

Want to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Election News

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparedness

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top 10 Best Wishes, Quotes and Messages

Surat man arrested for posing as Isro scientist involved in Chandrayaan-3

Economy News

Govt cuts domestic LPG cylinder prices by Rs 200 to fight inflation

Haryana's unemployment rate 8.8% till March quarter, state assembly told

Next Story