Home / Finance / News / Axis Bank launches 'Infinity Savings Account' with zero transaction fees

Axis Bank launches 'Infinity Savings Account' with zero transaction fees

The bank offers two subscription-based flexible plans: Monthly and Annual

Aathira Varier
Axis Bank

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2023 | 3:40 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Axis Bank, a private sector lender, launched its 'Infinity Savings Account' on Tuesday, offering special features for its customers, including no domestic transaction charges in exchange for monthly fees. The move aims to appeal to those who frequently adopt subscription-based models.

"This innovative savings account provides Axis Bank customers with exclusive privileges such as a waived average monthly balance (AMB) requirement, complimentary debit cards, and a waiver of all domestic charges against a small monthly recurring fee of Rs 150 or an annual fee of Rs 1,650," according to the bank's press release.

The bank offers two subscription-based flexible plans: Monthly and Annual. The Monthly plan is priced at Rs 150 (inclusive of GST) and requires a minimum subscription period of six months. After the initial six months, the plan continues on a 30-day cycle, with Rs 150 deducted every 30 days. The Annual plan is priced at Rs 1,650 (inclusive of GST) and provides Infinity benefits for 360 days. The plan automatically renews after this period.

Ravi Narayanan, group executive and head of branch banking, retail liabilities and products at Axis Bank, said, "Customers can now choose to subscribe to the savings account and not worry about fees for services or maintaining minimum balances. This unique offering reflects our belief that banking should be effortless, flexible, and address customers' evolving needs."

Additionally, the private sector bank will offer a range of extra benefits, including several cashback offers. "Customers will receive 1 per cent cashback on all transactions made using their E Debit Card, along with other debit card-linked benefits such as a Rs 500 Grab Deals voucher on debit card usage within 30 days, 15 per cent off up to Rs 500 at Easy Diner with an Online Rewards Card, and much more," the release added.

At 3:00 pm, Axis Bank traded 1.20 per cent down at Rs 978.35 on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Also Read

Axis Bank shares slide 2.4% post Q4 results; what should investors do?

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Motorola announces discounts on smartphones

Axis Bank-Citi deal: Synergies seen FY25 onwards on deposit, AUM attrition

SC pulls up Manipur Police over Zero FIR: What is it and how does it work?

Axis Bank Q1FY24 results: Net profit up 40.5% YoY, gross NPAs down to 1.96%

Banks to set up portal with real-time information to handle digital frauds

GST on online games remains vexed issue despite Council blunting its impact

Banks to remain closed for 16 days in September; check full list here

FSDC-SC resolves to remain vigilant against external vulnerabilities

Bank deposit growth touches six-yr high of 13.5% in fortnight ended Aug 11

Topics :Axis BankSaving accountIndian Banks

First Published: Aug 29 2023 | 3:40 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

FirstCry founder Maheshwari probed for alleged $50 million tax evasion

Want to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Election News

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparedness

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top beautiful Mehandi designs to celebrate Rakhi

LIVE: Manipur assembly to meet today for first time since violence began

Economy News

World's first flex fuel car will launch in India today: Why this matters

Hero Karizma XMR 210 launches today, check price, specification and more

Next Story