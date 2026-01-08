Rupee breaks three-day winning streak as Trump proposes 500% tariff

The rupee plunged to 90.03 per dollar on Thursday, driven by sell-off in equity markets, coupled with fear of 500 per cent US tariffs after President Donald Trump gave his nod to a proposed bipartisan bill aimed to target countries doing trade with Russia.

The rupee briefly strengthened to 89.74 per dollar due to intervention by the Reserve Bank of India via dollar sales, and fell up to 90.13 per dollar during the day, before settling at 90.03 per USD.

The local currency has depreciated by 5.06 per cent in the current financial year so far. In 2026 till now, it has fallen by 0.17 per cent.

“The RBI was intervening for the past two sessions to keep the rupee below 90 per dollar. However, the 500 per cent tariff statement by Trump led to outflows from equities and it also affected the sentiments,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank. Additionally, the central bank’s short positions and dollar demand among foreign portfolio investors further put pressure on the currency. “Though RBI came intermittently to sell dollars at 89.99 per dollar and took it down to 89.73 per dollar, the dollar buying continued and ultimately brought back rupee to 90.13 per dollar where RBI must have again sold and closed a bit higher from today’s low,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of Treasury and executive director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.