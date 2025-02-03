Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Rupee crosses 87 per dollar mark amid tariff hikes and safe haven demand

The rupee was trading at 87.16 per dollar at 10:31 IST.

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 500 Rs
The dollar index surged by 1.35 per cent to 109.83. It measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies | (Photo: Shutterstock)
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 11:08 AM IST
The rupee breached the key 87 per dollar mark on Monday as the dollar strengthened after US President Trump slapped tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China. 
 
The dollar index surged by 1.35 per cent to 109.83. It measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies. 
 
“The fear of tariffs has come true. There is safe haven demand,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank. 
 
Market participants said that the rupee might remain under pressure in the near term as the RBI has reduced the amount of intervention in the foreign exchange market. 
 
“Indian rupee falls to its lowest as Trump Tariffs kill global market and risk aversion takes a toll on all assets including gold and Crypto. Dollar reigns supreme being a safe asset,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

Brent crude oil rose toward $76 per barrel as US tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China fuelled supply concerns. However, crude prices may face downward pressure as trade tensions escalate, potentially slowing global growth and weakening energy demand, said market participants. 
 
Meanwhile, the government bond yields remained steady at 6.67 per cent. 
 
“The optimism on the back of the budget has been compromised due to rise in US yields,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank.
Topics :RupeeIndian rupeeRupee vs dollarUS Dollar

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 11:08 AM IST

