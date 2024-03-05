Home / Finance / News / Rupee declines 2 paise to 82.92 against US dollar in early trade today

Rupee declines 2 paise to 82.92 against US dollar in early trade today

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 82.90 and slipped further to trade at 82.92 against the greenback, registering a loss of 2 paise from its previous close

Press Trust of India Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 9:40 AM IST
The rupee declined 2 paise to 82.92 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday, tracking a stronger American currency against major overseas rivals and outflow of foreign funds from domestic capital markets.

Though a downward trend in the crude oil prices cushioned the Indian currency, it was weighed down by the subdued equity market sentiment, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 82.90 and slipped further to trade at 82.92 against the greenback, registering a loss of 2 paise from its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee settled 1 paise lower at 82.90 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.03 per cent to 103.81.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.17 per cent to USD 82.66 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 259.97 points or 0.35 per cent lower at 73,612.32 points. The broader NSE Nifty declined 83.95 points or 0.37 per cent to 22,321.65 points.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Monday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 564.06 crore, according to exchange data.

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 9:39 AM IST

